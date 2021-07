The woes continue. The team continues to sink lower and lower. Yesterday night, the Cubs became the first team in the majors this year to allow a grand slam to the fourth batter of the game. That’s one of those “oh, duh” records in MLB that no one bothers to keep track of. Every so often someone does it and obviously, it can’t be beaten. But it isn’t as cool as, say, the immaculate inning (three strikeouts on nine pitches). So no one remembers the last time it happened. I’m pretty sure I’ve never seen that achievement.