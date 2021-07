Ever watched Monsters Inc. and thought about how it would make an amazing TV series as well as a movie? We’ve got great news for you! Exclusively available on Disney+ comes Monsters at Work, a direct sequel to Monsters Inc. and a more involved look at the city of Monstropolis and how it functions on a daily basis. The first official long-form television series based on a Pixar property, Monsters at Work is sure to be a fantastic show for all the family. Here’s how to watch Monsters at Work online.