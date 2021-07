Fans of Showtime's Dexter that stuck with it through the bitter end were rewarded with a series finale that has been described using harsh terms in the past. This is one reason that news of a revival/ninth season on the premium cable network was both surprising and somewhat welcome to viewers. Surprising in that the show had previously seemed to be pretty definitive in its conclusion, questionable as it was, but welcome in that the character played by Michael C. Hall was a fan-favorite and a way to give him a different send off seemed like a good idea.