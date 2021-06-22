Kastner: Speed limit change was appropriate
Thanks to some common sense, the speed limit has increased from 35mph to 45mph on a portion of Felix road near Merrill Ranch. At 35 mph it was just too slow for most drivers and it was very common for vehicles to pass others on that stretch. It made for very unsafe conditions at times. 45 mph seems to be a very reasonable speed and has now made the road safer. Thank you to the folks that made this responsible decision for the safety of us all.