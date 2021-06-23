Cancel
Bridgeport, WV

United Way of Harrison, Doddridge Counties Board President Christian Marsh completes nearly 17 rounds of golf, raising more than $20,000 during all-day golf marathon

By Kailee Kroll STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the third year in a row, United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties Board President Christian Marsh challenged himself to best the number of holes he has played in his one-day golf tournament at Bridgeport Country Club in hopes of raising even more money for the nonprofit agency that supported 20 community organizations in its last fundraising campaign.

