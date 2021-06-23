Crushers reach .500 mark with win over Quebec

The Wayne Junior American Legion baseball club has now won three games in a row, improving its record to 6-5 in the process. On Monday evening at Hank Overin Field, the Blue Devils hosted Ponca and sent the visitors home with a goose egg on the scoreboard, as Wayne secured an 8-0 shutout. The one-sided outcome was spurred by a tremendous pitching performance from Wyatt Heikes, who surrendered zero runs on zero hits over five innings. He struck out four batters and walked just one in the no-no. Wayne was also sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. The Blue Devil Juniors put up four runs in the fifth inning to secure the win. Zack McManigal, Ryan Karsky and Heikes all drove in runs during the frame. James Dorcey went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Wayne in hits.