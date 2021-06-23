Cancel
Baseball

Crushers reach .500 mark with win over Quebec

By Rob DiFranco
Morning Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHits have been hard to come by for the Crushers of late. So the nine hits Lake Erie put up against Equipe Quebec on June 22 were a welcome change of pace for manager Dan Rohn. What the Crushers did with runners in scoring position was an even better surprise.

Ryan Feierabend
Dan Rohn
#Crusher#Baseball Diamond#Equipe Quebec
