Freeman sprints past Freedom in Class 5 boys lacrosse semifinal, for 18-6 win
You know you’re in for a high-octane game when a goal off the opening faceoff counts as a slow start. But Douglas Freeman coach John Neal knew what he could expect from his team. While Charlie Martin’s early score tipped the game in favor of the Mavericks right from the beginning, their dominance only built throughout the game until a near-shutout second half earned them a final score of 18-6 over visiting Freedom in the Class 5 state semifinals Tuesday.richmond.com