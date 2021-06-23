Freeman sprints past Freedom in Class 5 boys lacrosse semifinal, for 18-6 win

They almost did as they’d hoped. E.C. Glass nearly “shocked the world” — or, at the very least, those watching Saturday’s game at Vince Bradford Field. The Hilltoppers, who once trailed visiting Dominion by six goals, made a furious comeback over the final 19 minutes. But Glass, despite a 7-2 run during the stretch, came up short in its fourth straight trip to the state championship game. Dominion, the team Glass beat three years ago for the title, got revenge and captured the Class 4 crown, 11-10.