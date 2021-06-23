Cancel
Freeman sprints past Freedom in Class 5 boys lacrosse semifinal, for 18-6 win

By LILY BETTS Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know you’re in for a high-octane game when a goal off the opening faceoff counts as a slow start. But Douglas Freeman coach John Neal knew what he could expect from his team. While Charlie Martin’s early score tipped the game in favor of the Mavericks right from the beginning, their dominance only built throughout the game until a near-shutout second half earned them a final score of 18-6 over visiting Freedom in the Class 5 state semifinals Tuesday.

Douglas Freeman
Hanover, VARichmond.com

Hanover baseball, Douglas Freeman boys lacrosse fall in state finals

ASHBURN — Hanover pitcher Levi Huesman went the distance in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game at Broad Run Saturday, matching the Spartans’ starter with just one hit allowed. He gave up one earned run, compared with two for his opposite number, Connor Hale. He walked three batters as...
SportsRichmond.com

Douglas Freeman beats Riverside for state Class 5 girls lacrosse title

If you listen to Douglas Freeman senior Kerry Nease, her lacrosse team’s first Class 5 state title win was a long time coming. Saturday afternoon’s 16-14 win over Riverside culminated years of effort with a group that has been playing together since middle school. Coach Christina D’Angelo began coaching Nease with her sixth-grade club team.
Crozet, VALoudoun Times.com

Second-half charge leads Dominion to Class 4 girls' lacrosse title

A dominant second half propelled Dominion High School's girls' lacrosse team to their second state championship in the last three years June 26 in Crozet. Trailing host Western Albemarle by three goals at halftime in the 2021 Virginia Class 4 state final, Dominion produced a 6-0 run in the second half to take control on its way to a 14-10 victory.
Stafford County, VAFree Lance-Star

High school girls lacrosse: Colonial Forge looks to slay the giant when it faces Langley in Class 6 championship

Mary Ellen Schuster and her Colonial Forge teammates have concocted a vivid image of the invaders from the north, a stick-wielding band of Saxons not especially known for their mercy. “We immediately think about the stereotypical D–I lacrosse athlete: 6-feet tall, blond, tan, threatening—super big and super aggressive,” Schuster said....
Gazette

Cheyenne Mountain boys' lacrosse wins 4A title in come-from-behind victory

ENGLEWOOD -- It has been a long 764 days that the Cheyenne Mountain’s boys’ lacrosse team had the bitter taste of an overtime defeat in the 2019 4A state championship in their mouths. But Tuesday, they erased it with possibly the sweetest victory yet. Top-seeded Cheyenne Mountain shocked No. 2...
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading boys lacrosse team holds off Melrose

READING — It was the most anticipated boys lacrosse game between Middlesex League teams of the season and it didn’t happen until the MIAA Division 2 North semifinals. After building up a sizable early lead, Reading High held off a late charge from Melrose to prevail, 14-10 on Wednesday at RMHS’ Turf 2 Field.
High SchoolLynchburg News and Advance

Comeback try falls short for Glass boys lacrosse in Class 4 state title game loss to Dominion

They almost did as they’d hoped. E.C. Glass nearly “shocked the world” — or, at the very least, those watching Saturday’s game at Vince Bradford Field. The Hilltoppers, who once trailed visiting Dominion by six goals, made a furious comeback over the final 19 minutes. But Glass, despite a 7-2 run during the stretch, came up short in its fourth straight trip to the state championship game. Dominion, the team Glass beat three years ago for the title, got revenge and captured the Class 4 crown, 11-10.
Rochester, MAWicked Local

Old Rochester boys lacrosse falls in South semifinals

No. 3 Old Rochester was no match for seventh-seeded Scituate in the semifinals of the Div. 2 South boys lacrosse tournament last Thursday afternoon with the Bulldogs losing 13-4. Tyler Cardinal, Brady Lee, Brendan McIntire and Ben Austin each scored one goal while Will Tirrell, Garrett Salit and Sean Lally...
Scituate, MABoston Herald

Young guns propel Scituate to Div. 2 South boys lacrosse title

SCITUATE — Typically, teams with only one senior on the roster don’t win titles. Scituate didn’t follow the script Sunday. The Sailors, highlighted by a five-goal outburst by freshman Jim Sullivan, clinched the Div. 2 South boys lacrosse sectional crown for the first time since 2018 with an epic 20-16 victory over longtime rival Hanover.
Lancaster, NYclarencebee.com

Boys lacrosse takes down Lancaster in finale

Extra time to prepare for Lancaster, thanks to the rescheduling of Saturday’s regular-season finale due to Clarence’s prom on the originally scheduled date, proved to be invaluable for the Red Devils as they were able to defeat their league rivals by a 16-10 count to enter the playoffs sporting a 9-3 overall record. Clarence jumped out to a quick 3-0 […]
Humble, TXfourpointsnews.com

VHS boys lacrosse goes to state

The Vandegrift varsity boys lacrosse team played in the state tournament. The semifinals vs Austin High were on May 8 at Turner Stadium in Humble, Tex. The state championship vs Coppell was on May 9 at Turner Stadium in Humble, Tex. The weekend before was the first two rounds at...
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Lacrosse tourney roundup: Reading boys remain unbeaten

READING — The Reading High boys lacrosse team began play in the MIAA Division 2 North tournament by continuing its roll through the Middlesex League. After taking control in the middle two quarters, the Rockets held off Burlington, 10-5 in a sectional quarterfinal on Monday at RMHS Turf Field 2.
Minnetonka, MNhometownsource.com

All-Lake boys lacrosse 2021

Lake Conference champion Edina and runner-up Minnetonka each have four players on the All-Lake boys lacrosse team for 2021. Edina’s selections are led by senior goalie Sawyer Anderson, who had the best save percentage in the league this season. Anderson came out for lacrosse because some of his football teammates...
Wilmington, MAhomenewshere.com

Shawsheen’s Boys Lacrosse team eliminated by Bishop Fenwick

BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech Boys Lacrosse team saw their season come to an end this past Friday afternoon, with a 13-6 loss to Bishop Fenwick in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 North Sectional Tournament at Cassidy Field. With the loss, the Rams closed out their season...
Roanoke, VAWSLS

VHSL softball, baseball and lacrosse semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – On the Class 3 softball diamond, Rustburg defeated Lord Botetourt 4-0 to advance to the State Championship game. It was a masterful pitching performance by UVA commit Eden Bigham. She pitched her 4th perfect game of the season, tallying 18 strikeouts in the process. “I felt really...

