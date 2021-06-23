Nutritious food needed to combat food insecurity in Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX is now in day two of our Summer Hunger Food Drive. Today you can donate food for the drive at Douglass Automotive. Typically this food drive is held in the fall, but the food drive is taking place in the summer because hunger doesn’t take a vacation,” according to Theresa Mangapora with the Brazos Valley Food Bank. “There’s a lot of families that have extra stress on their finances in the summer.”www.kbtx.com