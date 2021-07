Aston Martin has just unveiled a special variant of the Vantage Roadster that pays tribute to the centenary of the automaker’s oldest surviving car, known as ‘A3’. Aston Martin produced chassis No.3 100 years ago at its Abingdon Road facility in Kensington, London as one of five prototype cars that were built before the start of production. The car is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 11 hp and in 1922, set a record at the Essex Motor Club Kop Hill Climb and hit a top speed of 84.5 mph (136 km/h) at the Brooklands circuit the following year. A3 is owned by Aston Martin Heritage’s Trust and has been restored to its original condition.