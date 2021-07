The Ferrari F40 is arguably the Italian automaker's most iconic creation, and it looks and sounds spectacular even today. Sure, it's nowhere near as quick as the exotics that Maranello produces now, but while modern-day Ferraris like the new 296 GTB are far more powerful, it's the F40 that most Tifosi would rather have. However, if someone were to gift you an F40, you'd likely do just as the super-rich do and park it out of sight to preserve it and to ensure that no ill befalls it. But not all of the wealthy buy cars just to look at - some actually use them, and properly.