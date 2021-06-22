California nurses bring ceremony to hospitalized high school senior missing graduation

An 18-year-old South Torrance High student had to be hospitalized shortly before his graduation. When it became clear he would not be discharged in time, his nurses arranged a ceremony for him inside Little Company of Mary. At least high school seniors have had graduation to look forward to, after this stressful year of COVID and remote learning and limited access to campus, much less extracurricular activities. The big day was coming up soon for Jonah Katsumata, 18, a serious student and point guard who made the varsity basketball team at Torrance's South High.