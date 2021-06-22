Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California nurses bring ceremony to hospitalized high school senior missing graduation

By NBC Los Angeles
healthleadersmedia.com
 16 days ago

An 18-year-old South Torrance High student had to be hospitalized shortly before his graduation. When it became clear he would not be discharged in time, his nurses arranged a ceremony for him inside Little Company of Mary. At least high school seniors have had graduation to look forward to, after this stressful year of COVID and remote learning and limited access to campus, much less extracurricular activities. The big day was coming up soon for Jonah Katsumata, 18, a serious student and point guard who made the varsity basketball team at Torrance's South High.

www.healthleadersmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Education
Torrance, CA
Health
Torrance, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Torrance, CA
Education
City
Torrance, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Home#High School#Chronic Pain#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
Country
Norway
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy