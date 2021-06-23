‘Superman & Lois’: Adam Rayner Explains Tal-Rho’s Master Plan

At the start of the episode, we see a teenage Clark Kent, following his sunstone through the frozen landscape where we last saw his adult self. The sunstone stops guiding him and, frustrated, he throws it down into the snow. A Fortress erupts around him, blowing him clear of its path. He heat-visions his way out of a snowbank and makes his way to the mouth of the Fortress, where the sunstone now floats over a dais. He grabs it, and after examining the icy dais, affixes the Sunstone to it, bringing Jor-El to "life." He explains to the teen that he is Jor-El, and he is the boy's biological father. He tells Clark that he can learn lessons about who he is and why he was sent to Earth in the Fortress. Jor-El explains his powers, and we see a Superman: The Movie-style montage of Clark learning to use his powers, evolving from the teen into Tyler Hoechlin's adult version, and eventually taking flight.