‘Superman & Lois’: Adam Rayner Explains Tal-Rho’s Master Plan

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
Kentucky New Era
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 11, “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events.” So if you haven’t watched it yet, come back after Lois calls the other Man of Steel.]. The true story (at least, we think) of Tal-Rho’s origin was revealed as...

www.kentuckynewera.com
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And Lois Topped Game Of Thrones' Coffee Cup Snafu With Latest Episode

Spoilers ahead for Superman & Lois, "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events." In 2019, fans came together to watch the final season of Game of Thrones. While some say that the majority of it wasn’t that good, something great did come out of it and that is the coffee cup. Although it looked like nothing would top it, the latest episode of The CW’s Superman & Lois may have finally done so.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

We’re Actually Really Enjoying ‘Superman & Lois’

We’re actually really enjoying Superman & Lois these days. Like, really, really, surprisingly enjoying it. And the internet seems to truly agree with us. So hey, it feels like the time to celebrate the fact that a show that we didn’t think could turn out this well has actually ended up rather …super.
TV Serieshypable.com

‘Superman and Lois’ season 1, episode 11 review: Walking memory lane

On Superman and Lois season 1, episode 11, Clark retreats to the Fortress of Solitude after his solar flare to save Smallville’s residents from the invading Kryptonian consciousnesses. While there, he relives some of his greatest hits. Superman and Lois season 1, episode 11 picks up in the past, as...
TV SeriesComicBook

New Superman & Lois Preview Released

This week's episode of Superman & Lois, "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," saw some shocking developments for The CW series. After stopping Morgan Edge/Tal-Roh (Adam Rayner) from using the Eradicator to restore the Kryptonian race by supplanting humanity, a weak Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) recovered at the Fortress of Solitude. However, what seemed like a dreamy trip down memory lane turned out to be Edge digging into Clark's memories for leverage to make him submit and, after threatening Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys, Clark submits only to be taken away by Edge. Now, in a preview for the next episode, we get a glimpse of what submission means and it appears that Superman has been turned evil.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: What You Missed in "A Brief Reminiscence In Between Cataclysmic Events"

At the start of the episode, we see a teenage Clark Kent, following his sunstone through the frozen landscape where we last saw his adult self. The sunstone stops guiding him and, frustrated, he throws it down into the snow. A Fortress erupts around him, blowing him clear of its path. He heat-visions his way out of a snowbank and makes his way to the mouth of the Fortress, where the sunstone now floats over a dais. He grabs it, and after examining the icy dais, affixes the Sunstone to it, bringing Jor-El to "life." He explains to the teen that he is Jor-El, and he is the boy's biological father. He tells Clark that he can learn lessons about who he is and why he was sent to Earth in the Fortress. Jor-El explains his powers, and we see a Superman: The Movie-style montage of Clark learning to use his powers, evolving from the teen into Tyler Hoechlin's adult version, and eventually taking flight.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: [SPOILER] Dies in “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events”

Tonight's episode of Superman & Lois, titled "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," marked the end of the road for a character who is a key figure in the Superman mythology -- at least unless there's some kind of last-minute misdirect happening. The death is not exactly something that will change the course of the series' future -- at least not as far as we can currently tell -- but it's certainly going to have an impact on Superman's life, and might set up a potential new character introduction in the next season or so. so let's dig into this one. Remember, there are spoilers ahead.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois Drops Some Clues About the Post-Crisis Arrowverse Timeline

As you might expect, tonight's flashback episode of Superman & Lois, titled "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," gave Superman fans a chance to look back at some of the key events that have shaped the life of this universe's Man of Steel. It also dropped some hints about the overall timeline of the Arrowverse in the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths continuity, including a few specific dates that give fans a better sense of when certain events were happening, outside of the very general "whiteboard timeline" that Cisco put together last season on The Flash. So let's dig in a little bit, shall we?
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Will There Be a Season 2 of Superman and Lois? Here's What is Confirmed After Season 1 Ends

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. As Season 1 of Superman & Lois is about to end with a few episodes left, even more, it leaves us hanging with a two-week break before the next run arrives, a lot have already been asking whether the series would be having a Season 2. Well, the sky is really the limit as not only that is confirmed but the first season will also be extended as well.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Superman & Lois Ups Sofia Hasmik to Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

Big news for Smallville’s top reporter-slash-plumber: Sofia Hasmik has been promoted to the series regular for the upcoming second season of The CW’s Superman & Lois, our sister site Deadline reports. Hasmik has recurred throughout the show’s first season as Chrissy Beppo, formerly the only staffer at the Smallville Gazette...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? New episode 12 teases

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? If you do come into this article wondering all about that, we’re happy to help! We’ve got both and answer plus a look towards what’s coming in the final episodes of this season. Before we do too much else, we should...
TV SeriesTVLine

Good Girls, Evil, Superman & Lois, Blacklist

Fun fact: TVLine’s Quotes of the Week are scientifically proven to reduce your end-of-the-weekend blues. (Just don’t ask us to present any hard data or anything.) In the list below, we’ve compiled nearly two dozen of the week’s best TV sound bites, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: Did Jor-El Just Reveal a Major Story Twist?

Could a seemingly-throwaway line of dialogue in last night's episode of Superman & Lois have revealed a major, upcoming plot twist? It seems unlikely, but given the twists and turns that have already happened in the freshman superhero drama, anything is possible. The line in question came from Jor-El, who met an unfortunate fate shortly after. Given the high drama of the moment, it was easy enough to miss -- and while it stuck out like a sore thumb to us, it seemed last night that nobody on Twitter had yet started speculating about it. So let's dig into our latest crazy Arrowverse conspiracy theory...!
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Superman & Lois Easter Eggs are a Love Letter to Every Era of DC History

This article contains Superman & Lois spoilers. If you just tuned in to Superman & Lois episode 11, “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” a few minutes in, and perhaps without having seen the previous episodes, you might be forgiven for thinking that this is in fact the pilot episode for a brand new show about the Man of Steel. While every other Arrowverse superhero began life with a fairly detailed origin story episode (or season!), by the time we first met Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, both characters were meant to be well established in their world and careers. The actual first episode of Superman & Lois reminded us that these two were so “seasoned” that they’re already the parents of twin teenagers!
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Superman & Lois “Holding The Wrench”

Clark encourages Lois to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point on a new episode of Superman and Louis at 9 PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About SUPERMAN & LOIS:. The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist,...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 11

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 11 featured a big trip to the past to lift the lid on Clark's journey from young man to superhero. Meanwhile, Lois found herself at an impasse after Jonathan continued to act out, leading to a definite decision about his future in town. Elsewhere,...

