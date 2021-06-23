Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Police arrest man who pulled knife on victim, bit off chunk of ear

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 14 days ago
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say pulled a knife on someone and then bit off a piece of their ear.

Investigators said the suspect, later identified as Landon Dallas Cook, attacked the victim along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard last Monday.

Police said Cook punched a man in the face and then a fight took place. That’s when he pulled a knife on the victim and bit off a chunk of his ear.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta posted surveillance photos of Cook as he was walking onto a MARTA train.

Cook has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

