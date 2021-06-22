Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, IN

Franciscan to lay off 80 at Hammond Hospital

By Inside Indiana Business
healthleadersmedia.com
 16 days ago

Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance says it will lay off more than 80 employees at Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital. In a notice to the state, the health system says the layoffs will begin in late August. Franciscan says it "will be closing certain departments and making other reductions in staff." Last month, the health system announced plans for a $45 million plan to convert the 100-year-old hospital into an eight-bed acute care hospital emergency department and primary care location. The project would include the demolition of some of the oldest parts of the campus.

www.healthleadersmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
City
Hammond, IN
Hammond, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Home#Lay Off#Franciscan Alliance#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

36 states, DC sue Google, alleging antitrust violations in app store

The attorneys general of 36 states and Washington, D.C., sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. The antitrust lawsuit, led by Utah’s Sean Reyes (R) and New York’s Letitia James (D), is the third filed by states against the Silicon Valley giant.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy