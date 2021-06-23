Michigan woman's slaying spurs focus on violence against indigenous women
Demonstrators gathered outside the Detroit federal courthouse on Tuesday with a message: Don't ignore attacks against indigenous women and children. The rally was spurred by the slaying last year of Nangonhs Massey, who belonged to the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and lived in Isabella County. Friends and relatives as well as others from across the state assembled amid a larger movement to highlight missing and murdered American Indian women as well as their families.www.detroitnews.com