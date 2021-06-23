Gone Fishing!? What do you need!?
Some don’t know how to fish. Others think fishing is boring. There are those that think you have to be in the middle of the ocean to be fishing, while so-called experts will swear you have to be on a glacial stream in some mountain range to “really be fishing.” The fact of the matter is fishing is fun. Fishing is easy. Even when it isn’t a “NYS Free Fishing Weekend,” fishing can be inexpensive, notice I said “can be inexpensive.” No matter where you live in the Capital Region, some world class fishing spots are usually minutes away.1045theteam.com