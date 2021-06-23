Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD releases video of fatal Boyle Heights hit-and-run

By City News Service
theeastsiderla.com
 14 days ago

Boyle Heights - The LAPD today released a surveillance video as the search for a hit-and run driver who struck and killed a 62-year- old homeless man this weekend. A silver four-door sedan, traveling southbound on South Grande Vista Avenue, struck the man as he was crossing the road at Emery Street at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the LAPD. The driver stopped briefly before fleeing the area and was last seen traveling southbound on South Grande Vista Avenue.

