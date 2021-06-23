Cancel
My Hero Academia Raises an Important All For One Question

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia raised an important question about All For One with the newest chapter of the series! After slowly taking over Tomura Shigaraki's body during the Paranormal Liberation Front War and breaking out of Tartarus in the immediate aftermath, All For One has once again positioned himself as the primary antagonist of the series. Not only has he made Izuku Midoriya his main target, his actions have also put Midoriya in the crosshairs of the general public as the secrets of his One For All power are slowly starting to make their way out.

#One For All#All For One#My Hero Academia#All Of This#Remember When#Valdezology#Twitter
