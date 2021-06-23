Bend man’s theft arrest prompts police reminder: Mark your tools, other items

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man jailed for theft and a probation violation after he allegedly entered several vehicles in northeast Bend is expected to face more charges after he was tied to a shipping-container break-in at a construction site in the southwest part of the city, police said Tuesday. And tools marked by owners played a key role in that case.

Police responded Sunday morning to the report of a suspicious man walking around and trying to get into several vehicles in the 600 block of Northeast Third Street, Lieutenant Clint Burleigh said.

The 38-year-old man was contacted standing next to a car, officers identified several of his items inside, as well as several marked tools. Police soon learned they belong to a plumbing company, so the man was taken to jail.

Officers got two search warrants to seize and search inside the car.

Early Monday morning, police got a report of a burglary from two large shipping containers at a construction site in the 60800 block of Southwest Atwood Drive, Burleigh said. It was reported they were broken into some time between Friday and Monday.

On Monday, officers executed the search warrant on the car and recovered several tools, including $8,500 worth belonging to the plumbing company and $3,300 worth belonging to a framing company, tied to the Atwood Drive burglary.

As a result, police are recommending additional charges against the man of burglary, criminal mischief, aggravated theft and possession of burglary tools, Burleigh said.

"The success in this case was due in large part to the officer’s ability to identify the stolen tools he found inside the vehicle Smith was operating," Burleigh wrote in a news release.

"Because the tools were clearly marked by the owner with unique labeling, it allowed the officer to quickly identify and contact them to help recover the tools and return them to the owner," he said. "The Bend Police Department recommends community members take the time to inventory and mark your important property. This could include recording serial numbers or placing unique identifiers on each item."

The post Bend man’s theft arrest prompts police reminder: Mark your tools, other items appeared first on KTVZ .