Batwoman Confirms Bane, Clayface, and Other Batman Villains Exist in the Arrowverse

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've nearly experienced all of Batwoman's second season, and the sophomore outing has introduced quite a lot of new elements into the series' version of Gotham City. In the span of seventeen episodes, the hit The CW series has introduced an entirely new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), reintroduced Kate Kane (Wallis Day), and weaved an array of comic-accurate foes into the mix. The penultimate episode of the season took things to a whole other level, confirming the existence of a surprising amount of villains within the Arrowverse's version of Gotham. Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 17 of Batwoman, "Kane, Kate", below! Only look if you want to know!

