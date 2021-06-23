How Twin Peaks Influenced Netflix's Sweet Tooth
The love and influence of David Lynch and Mark Frost's Twin Peaks can be felt in most of Jeff Lemire's comics work, including his seminal series Sweet Tooth. In addition to the trippy dream sequences it has, and the fact that its follow-up series is also called Sweet Tooth: The Return like the show's 2017 sequel, Sweet Tooth has plenty in common with the fan-favorite TV show. Even beyond the influence of Twin Peaks on Sweet Tooth the comic, the cult show had an effect on what the producers of the live-action adaptation decided to do with the Netflix TV show.comicbook.com