Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Youth Roundup: Red Sox, Yankees win two in BAG Baseball

By The Citizen staff
Citizen Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox beat the Vision Care Associates/Mesa Grande Braves 16-15 in Boys and Girls Baseball action last week. Giavanna Savage paced the Red Sox with three runs and three hits last Friday. Nick Cammilleri, Parker Dominick and Cooper Jordan all posted three hits and two runs. Jaxson Barski, Rosie Coomber, Hayden DeLapp, Kenway Hurd, Nevaeh Currier, Gia Dominick and Greenleigh Jordan all recorded multiple hits with a run scored.

auburnpub.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bag Baseball#Mesa Grande Braves#The Red Sox#Bella Green#Auburn Fire Department#Rmaz Awards Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

Yankees thump Royals as Red Sox test looms

When general manager Brian Cashman showed up in Buffalo last week after the Yankees had dropped three straight and looked lost, he said the team needed to “become relevant again.”. This weekend, they’ll get their chance. And that’s thanks to having won seven of nine since Cashman’s harsh words about...
MLBFOX Sports

Red Sox, streaking Martinez set for matchup with Yankees

New York Yankees (40-34, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (44-31, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (5-4, 4.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) LINE: Red Sox +112, Yankees -130; over/under is...
MLBSun-Journal

Red Sox make it four straight against Yankees

BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe had two RBI, including go-ahead sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Boston’s pitchers held New York scoreless over the final seven innings to help the Red Sox post a 5-3 win over the Yankees on Friday night. It was Boston’s fourth straight win over its...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Yankees Series Preview

The Yankees still are not where most expected them to be around the halfway point of the season, but they are getting closer and very much hanging around the race. Up. Things are still not perfect in Yankee land, but they are making their way back up the standing with wins in their last three series, including one against the Athletics and a sweep of the Blue Jays. Overall, New York has won seven of their last nine games.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox pay homage to Dustin Pedroia with gritty win over Yankees

Boston's offense got on the board early, and the bullpen shut the door on the Yankees offense late. On a night when the Red Sox honored their former gritty second baseman Dustin Pedroia, they won on Friday seemingly in a fashion after his own heart. Though they were far from...
MLBchatsports.com

Game 76 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Yankees

The Red Sox are coming off a wildly frustrating loss on Thursday to fall behind in the division, and now they have the Yankees right on their back coming into Fenway as well. On top of that, they have Dustin Pedroia in the house tonight to honor his career. It’s a busy night, and anything less than a win would be anticlimactic. It’s Martín Pérez against Domingo Germán, with first pitch set for 7:10 PM ET.
MLBFOX Sports

Rodriguez expected to start as Red Sox host the Yankees

New York Yankees (40-36, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (46-31, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.33 ERA, .85 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.07 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) LINE: Red Sox +138, Yankees -158; over/under is...
MLBBoston Globe

Still not sold on this iteration of Red Sox-Yankees

Red Sox-Yankees. Still special? Are you not entertained?. Folks in these parts were laughing at the Yanks when the Sox swept three from the Bronx Bombers in New York in the first weekend in June. The big payroll, preseason-favorite Yankees were on their way to falling nine games out of first place and there was smug satisfaction seeing them eat the dust of Alex Cora’s upstart nine.
MLBYardbarker

Kiké Hernández thrives in return to leadoff spot as Red Sox clobber Gerrit Cole, finish off sweep of Yankees with 9-2 win

Kiké Hernández was back in the leadoff spot the first time in nearly two weeks at Fenway Park on Sunday, and he did not waste any time in getting the Red Sox on the board. Matched up against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, Hernandez greeted the right-hander in the first inning by depositing the first pitch he saw — a 96.3 mph fastball on the inner half of the plate — 379 feet over the Green Monster for his seventh home run of the season and his second of the leadoff variety.
MLBSportsGrid

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Edge

One of the biggest rivalries in Major League Baseball takes center stage this weekend as the New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox for a date at Fenway. The Yankees and Red Sox enter this contest on two different ends of the spectrum. Boston has lost two straight games while New York has won two in a row. The Sox have split their past ten games overall while NY has been coming on, winning seven of their past ten.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees: Three embarrassing facts as Red Sox swept the Yankees

Yesterday, the New York Yankees had one of the most embarrassing losses of the season. They lost to the Red Sox 9-2 in a shellacking that cost them to be swept by the Red Sox for the second time in the first half. The Yankees pitched poorly, and although having 7 hits in the game, only one was meaningful; Aaron Judge’s home run drove in both of the Yankees runs in the sixth inning. Generally speaking, when the Yankees don’t hit multiple home runs, they don’t win games.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 9, Yankees 2: Red Sox humiliate Cole, pants Yankees

If there was any game in this series that felt like a loss waiting to happen, you had to think it was going to be this one. After all, the Yankees were trotting out their bona fide ace, Gerrit Cole. The Red Sox countered with Eduardo Rodriguez, who has struggled mightily since his hot start to the season.
MLBBoston Globe

Game 77: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

YANKEES (40-35): TBA. Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.03 ERA) Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.90 ERA) Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Andújar 2-9, Frazier 4-7, Gardner 3-15, Higashioka 1-1, Judge 4-13, LeMahieu 4-21, Odor 1-8, Stanton 4-13, Sánchez 1-10, Torres 6-20, Urshela 4-10, Voit 3-6 Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Bogaerts 6-14,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi Dominates Yankees In 4-2 Win

If there’s anything Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi knows, it’s how to pitch to the New York Yankees. The Boston righty stifled the Yankees’ bats Saturday night, and the end result was a 4-2 Red Sox victory in the second contest of a three-game set at Fenway Park. Eovaldi didn’t...
MLBBoston Globe

Red Sox nickel and dime Yankees to make it five straight wins head-to-head

The Red Sox have had their way with the Yankees this month. They have shrewdly taken the extra bag when needed, keeping their stagnant and slow-footed rivals on their toes. They have overwhelmed them with precision, timing, and making pitches when the club needed them most. Saturday was no different,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy