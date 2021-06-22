Youth Roundup: Red Sox, Yankees win two in BAG Baseball
Reflections Dermatology/Tyburn Red Sox beat the Vision Care Associates/Mesa Grande Braves 16-15 in Boys and Girls Baseball action last week. Giavanna Savage paced the Red Sox with three runs and three hits last Friday. Nick Cammilleri, Parker Dominick and Cooper Jordan all posted three hits and two runs. Jaxson Barski, Rosie Coomber, Hayden DeLapp, Kenway Hurd, Nevaeh Currier, Gia Dominick and Greenleigh Jordan all recorded multiple hits with a run scored.auburnpub.com