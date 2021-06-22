Cancel
Bay Watershed Report Card Improves Slightly to B-

ChesapeakeBayMagazine
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Words like “moderate” and even “good” are being used to describe the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed in the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s (UMCES) 2020 report card, released Tuesday. UMCES gave the watershed a grade of B- for 2020, while the Bay itself improved...

chesapeakebaymagazine.com
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis, MD
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com
