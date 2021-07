EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and partners rescue illegal aliens on the Rio Grande, in ranches, and at the Border Patrol checkpoint. On Friday, the Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents orchestrated a successful rescue mission directly contributed to a recently deployed RGV Missing Migrant Program (MMP) mobile rescue beacon. The beacon was activated by two subjects that were lost and in distress in a ranch. Agents were able to quickly locate the two illegals and transport them to the Kingsville Border Patrol Station where they were medically assessed.