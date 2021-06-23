'Too Hot to Handle': Host Desiree Burch Teases Why Season 2's Cast Is Even Wilder (Exclusive)
Too Hot to Handle will return for Season 2 on Netflix on Wednesday, June 23. The first four episodes of the season will drop on that date, and the final six will premiere on June 30. In advance of the show's Season 2 premiere, PopCulture.com got to chat with the show's host, comedian Desiree Burch. Not only did she provide plenty of laughs, but she also teased what fans can expect from the cast of Netflix's hottest show.popculture.com