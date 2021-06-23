'Too Hot to Handle': Host Desiree Burch Teases Why Season 2's Cast Is Even Wilder (Exclusive)

Almost two decades after the members of S Club 7 decided to go their separate ways, singer Jo O' Meara is reflecting on the group's whirlwind journey. "It was the most surreal thing because with our lives we were always on an itinerary and the book was always full, full, full," she explained during an appearance on the British daytime TV show, This Morning. Elaborating on the group's last performance together in 2003, the singer recalled, "And on that very last show we were in the dressing room and went, 'Oh see you later then' and we all went into our own cars. I just remember sitting in the back of the car, I felt so empty. I felt completely lost because I thought, 'What do I do now?'"