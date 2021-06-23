Cancel
Garden City, SC

The Graceful Griddle Work of Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin

J.M. Lesinski
J.M. Lesinski
A shot of Flapjack's Pancake Cabin in Garden City Beach, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski

When it comes to a good breakfast before or on the beach, the warm and syrupy goodness of pancakes is a great way to fill up for a long day relaxing under the sun. Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin in Garden City Beach, South Carolina whips up some of the area’s best. Originally opened in Eastern Tennessee amid the Smoky Mountains, Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin in Garden City Beach is the only locale outside of the founding state.

Any pancake restaurant with the word pancake in the restaurant name has a lot to live up to. Flapjack’s does so with a beautiful, perfect circle of a pancake with a whole lot of buttery good flavor, no matter what one elects to order off the From the Griddle section of the menu. Flapjack’s has an amazing kid’s menu for diners with young ones, and also offers gluten-sensitive cakes for any order as well.

The Sticky Bun pancakes comes with a luscious cinnamon swirl, blended pecans, and a cream cheese icing that is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Likewise, the Reese’s Peanut Butter pancakes bring in the gloriousness of candy to the much-loved dish, highlighting crumbled Reese’s peanut butter cups, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream over chocolate chip pancakes.

Of course, chocolate chip pancakes just by themselves are an amazing choice at Flapjack’s too, as well as the nutty pecan pancakes, or the cinnamon harvest multi-grain pancakes with nutmeg and fresh cinnamon. For fruit options, there are strawberry and blueberry pancakes both available, as well as mixed berry, a batter combination made up of blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries.

The buttermilk pancakes are a simple answer to anyone looking for a simpler stack of hot cakes and truly show off the attention to detail at Flapjack’s that would otherwise be missed by a more dressed plate, like the golden color and textures throughout each little beauty.

The fresh fruit crepes at Flapjack’s are another great healthy option, featuring strawberries, blueberries, bananas, or mixed berries for toppings. Another healthy option, the Healthy Start waffle, features a cinnamon harvest waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, as well as a side of yogurt.

The waffles at Flapjack’s other than the cinnamon harvest are prepared Belgian style and make a filling meal on their own as an order. For a heartier waffle meal, the chicken and waffles comes with hand-breaded chicken tenders drizzled in a signature honey sauce on a Belgian waffle, or the waffle and eggs breakfast comes with eggs and choice of bacon or sausage.

The French toast is one of the most pleasing plates to look at while dining at Flapjack’s, highlighting the perfectly browned edges of the crust just so. The French toast breakfast is equal parts divine, featuring two eggs and choice of bacon or sausage alongside the marbled glory of the French toast.

The Elkmont Egg Platters at Flapjack’s are a hearty breakfast option no matter how one slices it, highlighting the massive egg platter as a cornerstone menu item. Additionally, each platter comes with the diner’s choice of hash browns or two pancakes.

The classic eggs breakfast, sausage and eggs breakfast, applewood smoked bacon and eggs breakfast, country ham and eggs breakfast, and chicken fried steak and egg breakfast are all iconic choices for an Elkmont Egg Platter, while two other, newer creations are a highlight as well.

The Wonderland Eggs Breakfast comes with three eggs, two strips of bacon, a link sausage, and a sausage patty for a nice sampler egg platter, while the Barn Buster Breakfast is the ironman platter, featuring four eggs, two strips of bacon, a sausage patty, a jumbo link sausage, a sampling of country ham, hash brown casserole, pancakes, and a biscuit with gravy.

No breakfast joint is complete without omelets and those served at Flapjack’s are an exemplary manifestation of the breakfast classic. All omelets come served with the addition of two pancakes as well, another unique feature to Flapjack’s that one may not necessarily find at another breakfast joint on the beach. The Veggie omelet is a must-try too, featuring a flurry of fresh mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese.

The Works omelet features sausage, tomatoes, mushrooms, smoked ham, onions, and cheese, while the Meat Lovers omelet contains smoked ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese for two nice variety omelets. The Spanish omelet comes with peppers, chorizo, pico de gallo, and cheese, while the Western omelet features smoked ham, fire-roasted peppers, onions, and cheese for a unique kick.

Skillet meals at Flapjack’s are the way to go if one wishes to hear their food talk. Like the egg platters and omelets, each skillet meal also comes with two pancakes for a sampling of Flapjack’s flagship griddle cakes.

The smothered chicken biscuit skillet features hash browns, eggs, a split cathead biscuit and hand-breaded chicken all smothered in sausage gravy, while the Walker’s Cabin comes with all the same fixings, with only choice of bacon or sausage instead of chicken for two down home country classic breakfasts.

The Spanish skillet comes with hash browns, two eggs, green peppers, chorizo, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo, while the scrambled ham and cheese skillet comes with hash browns, smoked ham, two eggs, and shredded cheese for the sausage and ham lovers.

The simple Townsend skillet comes with just hash browns, two eggs, and choice of bacon or sausage, while the corned beef skillet comes with hash browns, two eggs, and a fine corned beef for two more signature breakfast options.

