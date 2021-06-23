Cancel
Newton County, MO

Our view: Doing COVID-19 the hard way, and needlessly

The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 11 days ago
“The Delta variant is in the Ozarks.”

That tweet Monday from Steve Edwards did not mince words. Edwards is CEO of CoxHealth in Springfield, which serves Southwest Missouri.

“We can acquire immunity through infection or better immunity through vaccine,” Edwards had tweeted hours earlier, noting the city’s rising caseload (It jumped more than 600%, from 14 five weeks ago to 88 on Monday).

“With low vax rates, looks like many are going to do this the hard way. The Ozarks is my home, I realize we can be stubborn people. Please vaccinate.”

Stubborn ... he’s being polite. The word is foolhardy.

Missouri now leads the nation with the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections as vaccination rates remain low, and Southwest Missouri is helping drag the state in the wrong direction.

Springfield made national news, but Joplin is pacing right alongside its neighbor.

Jeanne Kennedy, Freeman chief nursing officer, told us this week: “We’re having admissions almost every single day to our COVID-19 units. We’ve got both of our COVID units open fully and full (capacity) at this time with patients.”

Freeman’s second COVID-19 unit, which had closed in mid-March as virus numbers dropped, reopened two weeks ago.

Donna Stokes, Mercy infection preventionist, told us, “We were seeing numbers around this caliber in November, December, January when we were at the peak of that surge, so this is about equivalent to that time frame.”

Kennedy told us: “Right now, we’re trending on par with where we were in January as far as rates are concerned.”

The current rate of full vaccination in Joplin zip codes is 39.8%. Those who have had their first dose add up to 45.6%, which is well below the national average. In Jasper County, only 20.1% of the population have received their full vaccinations, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Newton and McDonald counties are worse. The rate in Newton County is at 17% fully vaccinated and 19% of residents with one dose. In McDonald County, the rate is 13% fully vaccinated (second worst in the state) and 16% having had one dose.

So, the hard way it is, then, which means people will suffer and die, needlessly.

Hospital staff and others will be put risk, needlessly.

Businesses will lose traffic and customers, needlessly, because people may opt not to come, and not to eat in our restaurants.

Edwards, at Cox, had one other parting shot worth passing along.

“We have been interviewed by NPR, CBS News, MSNBC, AP, Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, NYTimes,” he tweeted, “but not @FoxNews. Fox is the most popular cable news in our area — you can help educate on Delta, vaccines and can save lives. @TuckerCarlson.”

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
Media Account for The Joplin Globe

