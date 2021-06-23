Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S.Korea stocks gain on tech boost as Fed chief calms markets

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, as tech giants Naver and Kakao tracked overnight gains in Wall Street, after investors cheered the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to not raise rates too quickly. The won and benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 7.82 points, or 0.24%, at 3,271.70, as of 0208 GMT. The index closed 0.71% higher on Tuesday. ** Leading the benchmark gains were heavyweights Naver with an 8% surge and mobile messenger app operator Kakao jumping 5%, as top-shelf tech companies on Nasdaq resumed their growth trajectories. ** In a congressional hearing, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the U.S. central bank's intent to encourage a "broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market and not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation. ** Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix added 0.25% and 1.23%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 58.9 billion won ($51.83 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "Naver and Kakao is towing KOSPI gains. Following Powell's comments that calmed worries about earlier-than-expected rate hikes, growth stocks are leading gains," Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities, said. ** Meanwhie, the Korean finance minister said on Wednesday he expected the planned supplementary budget, the second of this year, to be worth more than 30 trillion won ($26.42 billion). ** The won was quoted at 1,136.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% lower than its previous close at 1,131.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,136.4 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,136.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 110.31. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.329%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.035%. ($1 = 1,136.4200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#U S Federal Reserve#Interest Rates#Growth Stocks#Kospi#South Korean#Federal Reserve Chair#Samsung Electronics#Sk Hynix#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Tech Stocks
Place
Asia
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

Dow, S&P 500 Fall as Financials Drag; Nasdaq at Record

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, with financials and other groups closely tied to economic growth leading declines, while the Nasdaq edged higher to another closing record. The S&P 500 banks index fell 2.5% as U.S. Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield hitting its...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar edges higher as market awaits clues from U.S. Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar gained against a basket of peer currencies on Tuesday following the U.S. Independence Day long weekend as traders positioned themselves ahead of the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivotal June meeting. Market participants will be looking for clues as to...
Stockssanantoniopost.com

U.S. stocks open mixed ahead of key data

NEW YORK, July 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks kicked off the holiday-shortened trading week on a mixed note as investors awaited a slew of economic data. Shortly after the opening bell on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.44 points, or 0.16 percent, to 34,729.91. The S&P 500 rose 0.92 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,353.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 45.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to 14,684.90.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high on tech boost

July 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index opened at a record high on Tuesday, lifted by shares of mega-cap technology firms, while Beijing’s regulatory crackdown hammered shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese firms. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.8 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,790.16. The S&P...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Euro struggles as investor sentiment disappoints

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The euro dived towards a three-month low against a broadly steady dollar on Tuesday as disappointing data tarnished some of the single currency’s allure while Antipodean currencies held on to their gains, buoyed by robust data and hawkish comments. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits new high as growth stocks advance; S&P 500 eases

* Dow down 0.57%, S&P down 0.26%, Nasdaq up 0.14% (Updates prices to open, adds details, graphic) July 6 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday, as growth-focused sectors gained, while Beijing’s regulatory crackdown hammered shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese firms. The benchmark S&P 500, however, eased...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Extends Gains For Fifth Day On Dollar Weakness

Gold prices rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday to hit a two-week high, drawing strength from a weaker dollar after last week’s mixed jobs data helped ease rate hike fears. Spot gold climbed 0.9 percent to $1,807.11 per ounce in London, rising for a fifth day, with some...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Stocks Slump; Fed Minutes on Deck

July 6, 2021 - After closing Monday in observance of Independence Day, stocks were mostly lower Tuesday to start the four-day trading week. Oil surged to 6-year highs after OPEC+ discussions broke down over the weekend. This likely means the global oil market won't be getting an increase in production it had been expecting.
MarketsAxios

Axios Markets

Today's newsletter is 1,284 words, 4.8 minutes. Employers are doing what they have to do to address persistent labor shortages: They’re offering more money. Why it matters: The reopening of the U.S. economy is fueling demand for goods and services. But businesses have struggled to meet that demand because current pay rates aren’t attracting the qualified applicants that employers want.
Businessinvesting.com

What Yield Drop Ahead Of Fed Minutes Means For U.S. Dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases, but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with its non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated, but the worse reading in four months.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Rides Flight to Safety Higher Ahead of the Fed Minutes

Investing.com – The dollar inched higher Tuesday, as investors fled to safety amid weaker-than-expected services data just a day ahead of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting that could provide further clues on tapering. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six...
Stocksomahanews.net

Tech stocks, U.S. dollar bought up as American markets resume

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - U.S. traders returned to their desks on Tuesday after spending the previous three days celebrating the long weekend for Independence Day. Technology stocks edged higher, however, the industrial sectors finished solidly lower. The U.S. dollar was bought up heavily during the U.S. time zone on Monday....
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold gains as bond yields slip, markets eye Fed minutes

BENGALURU (July 7): Gold prices rose on Wednesday towards a three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a drop in US Treasury yields, while investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting for clues on policy outlook. Spot gold was up 0.2% at US$1,800.42...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices gain on weaker bond yields, Fed minutes loom

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields at four-month low (Recasts, updates prices) July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday towards a three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for more clues on the policy outlook.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after service sector data; Fed minutes eyed

(Updates prices, analyst comment, reverse repo data) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year note poised for its longest streak of daily declines in 16 months as investors look for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path and after data signaled the service sector expanded at a slower pace. A gauge of activity from the Institute for Supply Management on the U.S. services sector, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic activity, showed moderate growth in June, down from the record pace in May. The data comes on the heels of Friday's employment report, which was viewed by many as showing an improving labor market, but not enough to signal an economy that may be prone to overheating. "Seems to have been at least some reaction to the ISM services print showing the Employment sub-index in contractionary territory for the first time since Dec. 2020," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist at Wells Fargo. "While employment in contractionary territory could be considered concerning, comments from the release suggest the weakness is driven more by a lack of labor supply, not a lack of demand." Analysts also pointed to volatility in the oil market, where crude had run up in price until faltering on Tuesday after OPEC producers canceled a meeting, China's crackdown on Chinese tech stocks listed in the United States such as Didi Global and position reshuffling after a long holiday weekend as contributing to the drop in yields. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 6.4 basis points to 1.368%. The yield hit a low of 1.352%, its lowest since Feb. 24 and was on track for a sixth straight session of declines. Investors will turn their focus to Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought. The amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation edged up to $772.5 billion from the $731.5 billion on Friday, but short of Wednesday's record high $992 billion. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 4.9 basis points to 2.001%, having earlier fallen below the 2% mark for the first time since June 21. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.491%, after closing at 2.502% on Friday, near its highest close in a month. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 114.5 basis points from 119 on Friday. July 6 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP1 162-5/32 1-8/32 10YR TNotes SEP1 133-60/256 0-144/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2219 -0.016 Three-year note 99-136/256 0.4106 -0.032 Five-year note 100-80/256 0.8109 -0.051 Seven-year note 100-204/256 1.1309 -0.065 10-year note 102-92/256 1.3682 -0.064 30-year bond 108-96/256 2.001 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -23.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 -44.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog and Kate Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bond yields, oil fall as risk appetite fades

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Global stock prices fell sharply Tuesday - after some indexes briefly touched new highs - as tumbling bond yields, lower crude prices, China’s latest tech crackdown and expectations of a hawkish Fed report on Wednesday waved red flags at investors. With risks percolating, “it...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Ex-PBOC Statistics Official: Rate cut would ease yuan pressure

Sheng Songcheng, a former Director of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) statistics department, called for a moderate rate cut in the second half of 2021, in order to ward off any risks from a potential economic slowdown and US rate hikes. Key quotes. “China's monetary policy should remain stable...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan inches up despite weaker-than-expected midpoint guidance

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - The yuan inched higher against the dollar on Wednesday as tighter cash conditions offset a weaker-than-expected official guidance rate, which some traders felt signaled authorities' unease over the Chinese currency's strength. Moves were limited, however, as investors anxiously awaited the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for more clues on the dollar's outlook. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4762 per dollar, 149 pips or 0.23% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4613. Traders and analysts said the official midpoint came in much weaker than their projections, and it was 54 pips softer than Reuters' estimate of 6.4708 per dollar. Some market participants speculated that the much weakened guidance could curb the fast gains in yuan's value against a basket of currencies. The basket index has persistently hovered around the 98 level and is not far from its three-year high. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4778 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4716 at midday, 72 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite the weaker midpoint, the yuan gained support from signs of tightness in the interbank markets, according to several currency traders. The PBOC has maintained its prudent stance by offering zero liquidity injection on a net basis via open market operations, but an additional 70 billion yuan ($10.82 billion) worth of cash deposits were set to expire on Wednesday, draining cash from the banking system. Strategists at OCBC Bank expected onshore liquidity may be "on the tight side near-term", while higher local government bond issuance could also weigh on liquidity conditions. Higher domestic rates and falling U.S. yields have pushed the interest rate gap between China's 10-year government bonds and their U.S. counterparts to the widest level since March. A wider yield gap usually attracts capital inflows that support the yuan. However, the yuan remained stuck in a thin range against the dollar since an unexpected hawkish tilt from the Fed's June policy meeting. Marco Sun, chief financial market analyst at MUFG Bank, said that showed the market was "waiting for a signal that could be used to determine that the PBOC would adjust its monetary policy". Sun expected the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.48 per dollar in the near term. The Fed minutes due later in the session could offer more insights into U.S. policymakers' thinking over a timeframe for paring back stimulus. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.529, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4735 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4762 6.4613 -0.23% Spot yuan 6.4716 6.4788 0.11% Divergence from -0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.88% Spot change since 2005 27.89% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.13 98.02 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.529 92.539 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4735 -0.03% * Offshore 6.63 -2.32% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4698 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Community Policy