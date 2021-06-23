Cancel
Missouri State

4 injured in crashes on area roads

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 14 days ago

Two Aurora residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 39, about 3 miles south or Aurora in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Pam Mullions, 83, and Edmond E. Jenkins, 78, drivers of two southbound vehicles, were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.

According to the state patrol, the Jenkins vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle as Mullins was turning into a driveway, and the Jenkins vehicle struck the Mullins vehicle.

• A Pierce City driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck about 3 p.m. Tuesday on Farm Road 2210, about 2 miles north of Monett in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.

Trenton Q. Leggett, 20, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.

The westbound Leggett vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit a bridge, the patrol said.

• A Carthage motorist was injured in single-vehicle accident just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 43, about a half-mile north of Nashville in Barton County, according to the patrol.

Kenia J. Lopez, 21, was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas, with minor injuries.

The patrol reported that the southbound Lopez vehicle struck a deer in the road.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

