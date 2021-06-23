Cancel
Wyoming State

Brew Fest, live music, and Wyoming Athletics Bash this week at David Street Station

By Greg Hirst
oilcity.news
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station has announced a trio of events happening at the community venue this week. The Wyoming Athletics Summer Bash is Thursday, June 24 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Presented by the McMurry Foundation, the event features student-athletes and coaches of Wyoming Athletics, “to mix and mingle with fans,” according to DSS. There will also be food trucks, cold drinks, games, and a performance from the Western Thunder Marching Band.

