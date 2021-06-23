Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in east central Nebraska Eastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Central Merrick County in central Nebraska Southwestern Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Central City, or 24 miles northwest of York, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Marquette around 1000 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Aurora, Hampton, Bradshaw and Henderson. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 332 and 348. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH