Cancer Cells Grown in The Lab Revealed as Very Different to Those in Humans

A simple blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before any signs of the disease is accurate enough to be rolled out as a screening test, scientists have said.The test is being piloted by NHS England and is aimed at people aged 50 years and older who are at higher risk of disease.It is able to identify many types of cancer that are difficult to diagnose early, such as head and neck, ovarian, pancreatic, oesophageal and some blood cancers.Scientists said their findings show the test accurately detects cancer, often before any signs or symptoms and also...