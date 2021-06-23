Orioles drop López-Greinke pitchers’ duel vs. Astros, 3-1, for 12th loss in past 13 games

Happy holiday everyone! With July 4 coming on a Sunday this year, many of us are celebrating into Monday for what is without a doubt the most fun holiday of the year (for my money)! Today, this is Fantasy editor Dan Schneier coming at ya with Frank taking the well-earned day off to try and defeat Joey Chestnut on his own time. No, he's not actually doing that, but Frank and the FBT crew did have a lot of fun staging a Fourth of July food draft (in addition to their actual Fantasy Baseball two-round redraft). More on that below.