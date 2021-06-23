Need help paying for college? Attend Blue Ridge Community College for free

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Community College announced Tuesday it will be offering free college for the 2021-22 school year. With an influx of federal and state funding coming in, as well as generous donations from private donors, the college is able to offer free tuition to college-eligible students who desire to begin or continue their education, including adults with some college; adults with no college; recent high school graduates; dual-enrolled high school students; and career changers.