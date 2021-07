Restructuring low-cost carrier Norwegian plans to “gradually increase” its flight activities in July in response to the easing of some travel restrictions in Europe. While Norwegian’s passenger numbers more than doubled in June over the previous month to 225,000, it remains a fraction of the 3.5 million the airline carried in the same month in 2019. It also remains below the more than 300,000 Norwegian transported during August, September and October last year before the second wave of coronavirus further closed markets.