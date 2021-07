Is there anything better than a well-made latte or cappuccino with the perfect cloud of foam on top? Our coffee ritual is near and dear to our heart, but to be honest, most of the time whatever we’re drinking comes from the coffee shop. But the cost of those lattes adds up when you’re not making them at home. Luckily, there’s a solution! There’s an affordable tool that any coffee lover should have in their home, and once you start using it, you’re going to save a ton of money on your favorite morning beverages by making them at home instead of buying them from a cafe.