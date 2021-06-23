Cancel
MLB

St. Louis-Detroit Runs

SFGate
 14 days ago

Tigers fourth. Miguel Cabrera flies out to deep right center field to Dylan Carlson. Akil Baddoo singles to right field. Nomar Mazara reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 3rd. Akil Baddoo scores. Throwing error by Johan Oviedo. Willi Castro walks. Harold Castro walks. Willi Castro to second. Jake Rogers doubles to deep left field. Harold Castro to third. Willi Castro scores. Nomar Mazara scores. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes. Jonathan Schoop homers to left field. Jake Rogers scores. Harold Castro scores. Jeimer Candelario singles to left field. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt.

www.sfgate.com
