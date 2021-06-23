Gusty Hot Wind and Mountain Thunderstorms and YES More Heat On The Way

Partly cloudy hot breezy gusty winds and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60’s for both Yakima & Tri-Cities. Winds 10-20 mph and gusts 25 to 30 mph especially in the Kittitas Valley. Tomorrow sunny and even hotter with temperatures flirting with 100 degrees in the entire region. Daytime highs for Yakima 97 degrees and 98 degrees in the Tri-Cities. We are also tracking strong/severe thunderstorms from central Oregon to eastern Oregon and into the southern Blue Mountains with the high temperatures, low humidity, drought and winds fire danger is VERY high and lightning could easily start a major fire especially in the Blues.