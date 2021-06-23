Hail, High Winds and Rainfall Came Through West Central Iowa
Several rounds of thunderstorms brought hail, high winds and heavy rainfall to the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday evening. The Severe Weather Action Team was activated for live coverage of the first round of severe thunderstorm warnings that were issued by the National Weather Service for northeastern Dallas County at 4:59pm. Trained weather spotters reported quarter-sized hail in the area, with the warning expiring at 5:45pm.