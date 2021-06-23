Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Hail, High Winds and Rainfall Came Through West Central Iowa

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral rounds of thunderstorms brought hail, high winds and heavy rainfall to the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday evening. The Severe Weather Action Team was activated for live coverage of the first round of severe thunderstorm warnings that were issued by the National Weather Service for northeastern Dallas County at 4:59pm. Trained weather spotters reported quarter-sized hail in the area, with the warning expiring at 5:45pm.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adair, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Greene County, IA
City
Bagley, IA
City
Scranton, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Eastern Guthrie#Raccoon Valley Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy