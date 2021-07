If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. All of the numbers work in the Lightning’s favor. They lead the Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Islanders three games to two entering Game 6 tonight at Nassau Coliseum. They are 7-2 all-time in a best-of-seven playoff series when holding a 3-2 lead, clinching in six games on five of those occasions.