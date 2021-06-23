Cancel
Florida State

Florida State athletics to celebrate 75th season of six sports during 2021-22 season

WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cxl2p_0acaEKqr00

When the Seminoles take the field at Doak Campbell Stadium to open the 2021 football season against Notre Dame on September 5 th , it will begin a season-long celebration of Florida State’s 75 th season in football as well as basketball, baseball, golf, swimming and diving, and tennis.

FSU, then Florida State College, fielded successful football teams from 1902-1904, but this season will mark the 75 th intercollegiate season since the transition from Florida State College for Women (FSCW) to co-educational Florida State University in 1946. FSU’s new status was followed almost immediately by the introduction of intercollegiate athletics with Florida State playing its first football game October 18, 1947 against Stetson at Centennial Field in Tallahassee.

“We are looking forward to recognizing the significance of Florida State University’s 75 th season of intercollege athletics, and I think our fans will enjoy our season-long effort to honor our history at the games,” said FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics David Coburn. “It is remarkable how quickly our program caught up to schools that in many cases had over 50 years of history before we fielded our first modern intercollegiate team. We will look back over the legendary players, historically significant coaches and championship teams over the years.”

FSU Athletics and Seminole Boosters are finalizing plans to include fans and former players in the recognition of the historic seasons.

The logo commemorating the 75 th season of football has been provided to all current Seminole Boosters and will be on display throughout Doak Campbell Stadium. Logos will also be produced for the remaining five sports celebrating the anniversary as their seasons approach.

