Florida State

Spreading the Seminole Way: Florida State closes out youth clinic tour in Tallahassee

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
 14 days ago
After a year where many youth athletes saw their seasons stripped due to COVID-19, it was even more important to Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell to make connections with the kids when the opportunity presented itself.

"All the interactions they normally have, they had to sacrifice," said Norvell. "I'm glad we were able to provide a night and an inexperience that's unique and they get a sense of who we are."

One night, in Florida State's hometown, to share with the kids. The last of thirteen stops on a month and a half long tour of youth clinics.

"Florida State's always been one of my favorite teams to watch on TV, it's just a blessing to be out here to be around the coaches," said Jeremiah Daniels, a 14-year-old who's set to enter the ninth grade.

"It's amazing getting to meet him, and now I have a picture with him," said Jake Veleber of meeting coach Norvell. "I loved it."

"To take a little bit of time out and to focus on our youth, I think it's very important not just for now, but for the future," said Norvell.

A future Florida State caught a glimpse of Monday night.

"It's really awesome they can come out here and set up camps like this and it's just amazing how much they give back to the community," said Daniels.

"We had time. That's one of the things we rarely have in this profession, but we had time and I wanted to make sure we utilized that time to make an impact," said Norvell. "That's what it's all about. Giving back, working to make a positive impact, and continuing to spread the Seminole way."

A way and a night these kids won't forget. Close to 400 kids from eighth grade and under participated in Monday's clinic. The number for all 13 was around 3500.

