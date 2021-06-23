Orange County votes to ban pet shops’ sale of puppies, kittens, bunnies

Volunteer Jackie Snook, left, and Volunteer Coordinator Beth Gustin hold puppies available for adoption at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s Sanford location, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The Pet Alliance is Central Florida’s oldest and largest animal welfare agency serving six counties. It was established as the Orlando Humane Society in 1937 and later becoming the SPCA of Central Florida before being renamed in 2014. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

By a cat’s whisker, Orange County commissioners voted Tuesday to ban the sale of puppies, kittens and bunnies despite pleas from pet-shop owners and more than a dozen of their employees who said the board’s narrow decision will soon put the mom-and-pop stores out of business.

Commissioner Maribel Gómez Cordero cast the deciding vote, though she first said “not sure yet” when asked whether her vote was yes or no.

“I’m in a very bad situation here now and I know you all know why,” she said, a reference to her relatives who work in pet stores that sell puppies.

As Gómez Cordero agonized over her decision, Commissioner Emily Bonilla, an outspoken advocate for the ban, said to her colleague: “We do have workforce training for your cousins to try to find alternative work.” Commissioner Victoria Siplin chastised Bonilla for the job-training suggestion.

“Don’t insult folks, please,” Siplin said. “Don’t do that.”

Gómez Cordero and Bonilla were joined in the 4-3 majority by commissioners Nicole Wilson and Mayra Uribe.

The vote ended a two-hour public discussion in commission chambers where friend and foe of the ban were socially distanced. Proponents wore bright yellow T-shirts bearing the slogan “Vote Yes for Puppies” and opponents of the ban wore red tees with the slogan “Save Our Pet Stores.”

While pet-shop owners and workers left commission chambers disappointed, Kate MacFall, Florida director of the Humane Society of the United States, applauded the decision, saying the ordinance was fair to pet stores as it provides them with a year-long phase-in period to adapt to the ban.

Trevor Elizabeth Davies, who has owned Petland Orlando South with her husband Eric for 24 years, said they’ll fight for their family business.

“I would think that we just don’t all just lie down and roll over and say OK ... I didn’t know people could just take your business away from you if you didn’t do anything wrong,” she said by phone.

The Davies said their store can’t match prices with online pet-food suppliers and survive.

Proponents insisted the ban was not the death knell for the stores.

Cara Allen, co-founder of Orlando-based Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, the seventh-largest retailer of pet supplies and pet grooming in North America, said the business pledged years ago to never sell live animals in their stores and is now proof stores can thrive without selling puppies.

“The practice of breeding and selling puppy-mill dogs is outdated, controversial and bad business,” she told commissioners. “Good pet stores do not sell puppies and reputable pet breeders do not sell to stores. The unprincipled and inhumane puppy-mill industry is a business model built on deceptive consumer practices.”

Store owners insisted the ban would make it harder for people to find the breed of puppies they prefer.

But Gwen Kelemen, who has volunteered with Happy Trails Animal Rescue for nearly eight years, said all kinds of pups are available.

“There are currently over 2,000 pets available for adoption in Central Florida today,” she said. “There are puppies and dogs of every size, shape, color. There are purebreds, and mixed breeds ... Our rescue offers a re-homing program and, last year, we placed over 100 dogs that had become homeless.”

shudak@orlandosentinel.com