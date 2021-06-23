Your Favorite Disney Characters Return to Allentown!
Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party Brings the Magic to Fans Through Innovative Technology and Transformative Performances. Allentown, PA – June 22, 2021 — Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party is bringing the magic to guests through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air. This adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers visits Allentown from August 12- 15, 2021 at PPL Center.