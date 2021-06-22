A tool to support the development of a STEM identity
Assistant Professor Karlyn Adams-Wiggins recently received a $70,000 National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship to investigate how peer interactions within inquiry-based, collaboration-intensive science classrooms can affect a student's STEM identity development. The highly competitive fellowship program supports 25 early-career scholars working in education research. Adams-Wiggins is an applied developmental...