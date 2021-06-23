Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Tlingit longhouse in Haines

(photo by Michael Percha) A new extension is coming to the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m. in Saginaw’s Hoyt Park to begin the addition of the Middle East Conflict and Future Wars pod, which will recognize Saginaw County service members who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and other parts of the Middle East, plus any future conflicts, families of service members and wounded service members. There will even be a place for the Space Force, the United State’s newest branch of the military.