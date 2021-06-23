Cancel
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Tlingit longhouse in Haines

By Corinne Smith, KHNS - Haines
alaskapublic.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA groundbreaking ceremony was held last week in Tlingit Park in Haines to celebrate the start of construction on a new traditional Tlingit longhouse pavilion. A small group gathered in Tlingit Park near the Haines waterfront recently for a groundbreaking ceremony on a new Tlingit longhouse. Jan Hill, former mayor of Haines, was part of the group that blessed the site, and part of the committee directing the project.

www.alaskapublic.org
Tlingit#Longhouse#Northwind Architects Llc#The Chilkat Dancers
