Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Tlingit longhouse in Haines
A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week in Tlingit Park in Haines to celebrate the start of construction on a new traditional Tlingit longhouse pavilion. Jan Hill, former mayor of Haines, was part of the group that blessed the site, and part of the committee directing the project.