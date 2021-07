OMAHA, Neb. – You’re Vanderbilt, and Omaha has turned loud and ominous. So what now?. You had the chance to clinch the College World Series, but Mississippi State’s offense broke loose like one of those afternoon Nebraska thunderstorms and the game turned into a sink of dirty dishes for your side. It ended 13-2 Tuesday night, the most lopsided CWS defeat in school history, and could have been even worse. The pitching numbers were gruesome: 10 walks, four wild pitches, two hit batters, 14 hits. It took 139 Vanderbilt pitches just to get through five innings. If the Bulldogs hadn’t left 14 runners on base, goodness knows what the final margin could have been.