Gwen Goldman came out swinging on Monday night, ready to spend the next nine innings as the New York Yankees' bat girl. Goldman, 70, is a retired social worker. In 1961, she sent a letter to the Yankees' then-general manager, Roy Hamey, inquiring about becoming a bat girl. He replied, telling her he agreed that "girls are certainly as capable as boys, and no doubt would be an attractive addition on the playing field, [but] I am sure you can understand that it is a game dominated by men [and] a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout."