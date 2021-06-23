Wildwood police arrest 2 who sought to fight with gun, hammer

WILDWOOD — Authorities arrested two men Monday after they allegedly sought to fight each other with a gun and a hammer. At 3:56 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a subject with a handgun in the 300 block of West Taylor Avenue. During the course of an argument, Ronald Brinkley, 30, of Wildwood, retrieved a firearm from a residence in the block, while Stanley Warner, 38, of the Villas section of Lower Township, armed himself with a hammer from a nearby vehicle, police said in a news release.