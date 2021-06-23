David and Victoria Beckham to Build 'Bat Hotel' at Countryside Estate

Victoria Beckham’s pre-spring 2022 collection marks a “rebirth” of her fashion brand. It’s how she refers to this week’s decision to merge her main luxury line, Victoria Beckham, with her more accessible diffusion line, Victoria, Victoria Beckham. In the process, the designer is cutting the new brand’s price tags by some 40 per cent compared to her historical main line prices, making her clothes more affordable to those who have limited their VB desires to window shopping in the past. The bold move heralds a new era for Beckham, whose pre-collection – the first as part of the rebirth – embodies her ongoing commitment to quality and the fashion-forward character that defines her. Albeit, she says, with a new focus on ease. Beckham and her company’s CEO, Marie LeBlanc de Reynies, spoke to Anders Christian Madsen about their season of change.