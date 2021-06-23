David and Victoria Beckham to Build 'Bat Hotel' at Countryside Estate

Victoria Beckham is merging her two lines into one affordable brand. “We’ve spoken so much over the last 18 months about our wardrobe, how we want to shop, how we want to spend, and there’s a real sweet spot there,” she said on a video call from her Dover Street store in London. “If I was going shopping, I wouldn’t know where I’d go to get really desirable clothes at an affordable price point.” The new brand, which amalgamates her pricey ‘Victoria Beckham’ line with her accessible diffusion line, ‘Victoria, Victoria Beckham,’ will cut the designer’s former price point by 40% and bet on a new sense of “ease” for the post-pandemic fashion climate. She will design four collections a year and achieve the new prices by challenging mills and working with new factories.